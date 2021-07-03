XC

The Xcel U15 squad took time out to celebrate its trip to Las Vegas and the USAV Girls Junior National Championships earlier this week. The team went 4-5 overall. In front from left are Aemilie Broussard and Peyton Spahn; Middle row from let are Peyton Fadal, Katy Barger, Kamryn Smith, Ty Joseph, Demi Carter, Michael Easley and Mia Rivers.

Finishes season with 4-5 run in Las Vegas

The Xcel Volleyball Club U15 girls squad finished a 4-5 overall mark at the 2021 Girls Junior National Championships earlier this week in Las Vegas.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.