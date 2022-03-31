Crosby High School senior guard PJ Haggerty has been named the top boys’ basketball player in the Houston Region for the 2021-2022 school year.
Haggerty was honored as the 2022 recipient of the Guy. V Lewis Award, named after the College Basketball Hall of Fame Coach Guy V. Lewis. Lewis led the UH program from 1956-1986, which included five trips to the Final Four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.