J.R. Todd has been part of the Kalitta Motorsports fold since 2014, and although he can now be found behind the wheel of the DHL Toyota GR Supra, Todd actually got his start with the team in a Top Fuel dragster. Since that time, he’s claimed at least one win in all but one season with Team Kalitta, and his 2018 Funny Car victory at Houston Raceway Park placed him in an exclusive group.
Todd’s first Houston win was in Top Fuel in 2007, and he heads back to Baytown for the 33rd annual NHRA SpringNationals as one of just three Pro drivers to have won in more than one category there. Mike Dunn claimed the Houston Top Fuel trophy in 1995 (and 2001) and locked down the Funny Car event win in 1988, and Del Worsham — now crew chief to Todd’s Toyota teammate Alexis DeJoria — won Funny Car in 2001 and 2008, as well as the Top Fuel title in 2011.
