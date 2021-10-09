Dayton rolls to second win in rout of Santa Fe
- By Jerry Michalsky sports@baytownsun.com
SANTA FE - The Dayton Broncos rolled up 410 yards of total offense in a 41-0 pounding of Santa Fe on Friday night at Indians Stadium in District 12-5A II action.
