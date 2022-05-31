As Lake Travis fishing guide, Alan Christenson Jr., and I shared fishing stories recently, I mentioned that on a recent trip to Lake Austin, all I caught were a couple of zebra mussels. My lure being slowly fished along the bottom in hope of catching a rare lunker bass caught the mussels as it passed over the structure to which the zeebs were attached.
Bass thrive in aquatic vegetation. It’s their habitat and sanctuary. When hydrilla was at its peak, so was the bass fishing. After overstocking of grass carp, fishing declined. Good news for anglers this year was that a 13.96-pound largemouth was caught in Austin as previously reported. Hopefully, that’s a sign of better things to come and not just a one-strike wonder.
John Jefferson is a lifelong outdoorsman, former regulations coordinator at Texas Parks and Wildlife Dept., past executive director of the Texas Chapter of The Wildlife Society, and author of two books on Texas hunting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.