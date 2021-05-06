The Xcel Volleyball Club 15U squad is going to be heading to Las Vegas in June as one of the teams competing in the USAV Girls Junior National Championships. Xcel, composed of mostly Baytown/Mont Belvieu players won the Lone Star Regionals to advance. Back row from left are Peyton Spahn, Peyton Fadal, Demi Carter, Ty Joseph, Katy Barger, Aemilie Broussard and head coach Whitney Moffitt; In front are Michael Easley and Mia Rivers.
The Xcel Volleyball Club 15U squad out of Mont Belvieu is heading to the national tournament in Las Vegas.
Saturday night the squad, comprised of a roster featuring with all but one player from Baytown and Mont Belvieu, won the Lone Star Regionals at George R. Brown in Houston against Alamo Premier, the No. 2 team in the region in a two-set sweep.
