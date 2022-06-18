Three Baytown police officers won medals in the powerlifting competition at the Texas Police Games in San Angelo this week.
The two gold-medal winners were detectives Adrian Soto and Iveleth Hernandez. Officer Alyssa McDaniel won a silver medal.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Three Baytown police officers won medals in the powerlifting competition at the Texas Police Games in San Angelo this week.
The two gold-medal winners were detectives Adrian Soto and Iveleth Hernandez. Officer Alyssa McDaniel won a silver medal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.