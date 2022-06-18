Powerlifting Team

Three Baytown officers won medals in the powerlifting competition in the Texas Police Games this week. From left are detectives Adrian Soto and Iveleth Hernandez and Officer Alyssa McDaniel.

Three Baytown police officers won medals in the powerlifting competition at the Texas Police Games in San Angelo this week.

The two gold-medal winners were detectives Adrian Soto and Iveleth Hernandez. Officer Alyssa McDaniel won a silver medal.

