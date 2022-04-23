Individual track regional qualifiers from Ross S. Sterling High School included Chandler Beck and Cameron Chin in the 400 meters. From left are Beck (2nd place), Chin (first place), Cyrus Jacobs Jr. (PN-G) and Caleb Perry (GCM).
The Ross S. Sterling High School boys track team had a great night Thursday, advancing two relay teams and three individuals to the Region 3-5A meet, which will be held April 29-30 at Turner Stadium in Humble.
Individual regional qualifiers are Brock Glasscock (fourth place, 3200m), Chandler Beck (second place, 400m) and Cameron Chin (first place, 200m and first place, 400m).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.