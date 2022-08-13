Junior Connor Fanning scored four goals and junior Aaron Avant added three more but couldn’t nudge the Baytown Sterling boys team into the win column, falling 12-11 to Clear Brook in Thursday action at the Ascension Tournament hosted by Alvin High.
In that game, freshman Juan Zamora scored his first high school goal.
