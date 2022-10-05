Baytown Lee linebackers Josh Huerta and Josh Marquez have been double trouble for opposing offenses this season.
Through week six of the high school football season, both junior standouts find themselves at the top of several District 8-5A-1 defensive categories.
Marquez leads the list in solo tackles with 43, while Huerta is second with 39. In addition, they have become a familiar and unwelcome presence in opposing offensive backfields as Huerta is the district leader in tackles for loss with six, with his counterpart Marquez right behind him with two.
“These two young men are talented football players that make an impact on defense,” Lee head football coach Tim Finn said. “They do a great job of reading the offense and pursuing the ball and stopping the other team’s momentum.”
Marquez said the key to stopping offenses is to recognize their tendencies.
“It’s the attention to detail that can make the difference in stopping the other team or seeing them score,” he said. “Fundamental things such as watching the direction the line is pulling will lead you to the ball and the opportunity to stop the offense in their tracks. I believe doing the little things right leads to great things on the field.”
Huerta agrees that success at the linebacker position involves putting mind over matter.
“We study lots of film in preparing for every game,” Huerta said. “You can be the most physical player in the world, but you must prepare mentally if you are going to have an advantage over the other team.”
Huerta and Marquez also credit the Ganders off-season programs and August practices to their success on the field.
“I think it made both of us stronger and more physical,” Marquez said. “We are more explosive and much quicker in making plays on defense. I think that preparation and keeping that routine has paid off.”
With the Ganders having a break in the schedule during the bye week last week, they face a tough test as they host Barbers Hill on Friday. The Eagles have the district’s leading passer in quarterback Kody Fuentes, who has thrown for over 1,400 yards and 17 touchdowns this year.
However, the two linebackers with the same first name aren’t worried.
“We’ve had plenty of time to prepare,” Huerta said “They have a great team and we are going to have to play at a very high level to stop them. We are going to have to be disruptive on defense. Our team is still in the middle of the playoff hunt and we all believe in each other. We’re ready to play.”
