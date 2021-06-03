A two-run homer by Cameron Cauley and an inside-the-park round tripper from Brodey Williams combined with a four-run sixth inning catapulted Barbers Hill to a commanding 8-2 Game 1 win Wednesday over Friendswood in the Region 3 baseball final at the University of Houston Schroeder Stadium.
Barbers Hill (34-8-1) only needed six hits and got seven walks to help their cause against the Mustangs who they play in Game 2 11 a.m. Thursday at the same location. A potential third game tiebreaker, if needed, would be 1 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.