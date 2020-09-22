Tennis

Sterling's Abby Vincent returns a serve during the Rangers 19-0 win over visiting Barbers Hill Saturday.

The Sterling Rangers moved to 5-2 overall with two thunderous performances this weekend in Baytown.

The host Rangers beat visiting Barbers Hill (0-2) 19-0 on Saturday after recording the same score over Summer Creek Friday.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.