Baytown Lee’s offense was stifled, while New Caney Porter’s ground game ran wild as the Spartans cruised to a 28-7 victory over the Ganders at Randall Reed Stadium Friday night.
With the win, Porter is tied for the fourth playoff spot in District 8-5A-1 with Crosby and needs a win over third-place Barbers Hill this week. If Crosby defeats Goose Creek Memorial and Porter is victorious, it will force a three-way tiebreaker.
