After several lead changes over four quarters and La Porte taking the lead with 37 seconds left, Crosby pulled the hook-and-ladder play to get into prime position for the game-winning score in a 49-42 thriller at Cougar Stadium Friday night.
The Cougars took possession on their 34 after receiving the kickoff. Quarterback Cyrin Myles threw a perfect pass to Luke Smith, who pitched the ball to a trailing Braden Womack, who reached the Bulldog 33-yard line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.