Blake Bezdek is the first Anahuac Panther to qualify for the state track meet since 2010. Bezdek, a senior, threw the shot put 48-11.75 at the 3A Region 3 meet in Waco to finish second and advance to the state meet on May 6 at the University of Texas.
