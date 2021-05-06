The Baytown Christian Academy baseball team captured a Division V TAPPS area round title with an 8-7 win over Marble Falls Christian. The Bulldogs secured the win at Sterling High School and advance to the regionals against a still-to-be-determined opponent on Saturday. In back rom left are Baytown Christian head coach Cade Welch, Sebastian Wilson, Caden Norris, Teddy Neal, Rhett Hudson, Sloane Reves, Cody Dudley, Will Morgan and assistant coach Jeremy Blalock; In front are Braydon Anderson, Ethan Flukinger, Clayton Fulbright, Jon Cohen, Jonny Flynt, Luke Wang and Aidan Miller.
