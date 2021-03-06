soccer

Hailey Pequeno of the Goose Creek Memorial girls soccer team takes a second to inquire about a foul call Thursday during the Lady Patriots 2-1 win over visiting Ball. GCM (3-6-2) got a game-winning goal from Kayleen Figueroa and a first-half strike from Yaeli Alaniz. “It was a back-and-forth game with limited personnel to pick from, but we were able to grind it out,” GCM head coach Roman Huizar said. Also, the GCM boys finished in a 2-2 tie on the road at Santa Fe. The Patriots are 9-2-1 in the district and still securely set in second place as Ethan Rangel and Saul Chavez scored.

