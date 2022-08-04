Lee High School’s team tennis squad scored an 18-1 win over Vidor in its first action of the season Tuesday. Vidor’s only win was at No. 3 girls’ single.
All doubles teams were victorious for the Ganders. Those included Nos. 1, 2 and 3 boys’ doubles teams: Kario Puente and Judah Romero; Evan Graham and Phillip Young; and Rylen Barrientos and Hunter Muckleroy-Dixon.
