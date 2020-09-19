The Goose Creek Memorial girls cross country team won the Texas City Invitational Thursday. From left are, Kayleen Figueroa, Hailey Pequeno, Daicia Mascorro, Gloria Martinez, Monique Macias and Alanni Kraemer.
The Sterling boys cross country team also won the Texas City Invitational Thursday. From left are, Matthew Gonzalez, Cameron Chin, Ahmad Saif, Brock Glasscock, Chandler Beck, Juan Hernandez and Yahir Martinez
Goose Creek CISD was well represented at a cross country meet in Texas City in both team and individual competitions Thursday.
The Goose Creek Memorial girls took first place overall while the Sterling boys followed suit in their race taking top honors. Lee was paced by two top placers to earn its own bragging rights in a meet that was a useful gauge for competition down the road.
