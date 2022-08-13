The Barbers Hill Eagles volleyball team rebounded twice from three-set wins Thursday to capture all three best-of-three matches it played in the Pearland tournament, which continued Friday and Saturday.
San Antonio Reagan won the first set 25-15 over BH, only to see the Eagles storm back to win the next two sets 25-15, 25-9. After BH took the opener against Clear Creek 25-21, the match was evened by a 25-19 second-set win by the Wildcats. But the Eagles took the decider 25-11. Barbers Hill then swept Kingwood 25-12, 25-18.
