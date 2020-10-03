The Gentry 8th Grade girls volleyball B team celebrates during a home victory over Horace Mann 25-11, 25-16 Thursday night. The A team also record a win 25-13, 25-19 for the sweep.
Today's e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Greater Baytown
Tuned In TV
Chambers County Weekly
- To view our latest issue click the image on the left.
Obituaries
Sun Weekly Survey
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Sterling Stars shine bright
- Teenager fatally shot in suspected robbery
- Answers sought by family of murder victim
- Positive COVID test decline
- Eagle Pointe Golf Course redesign presented
- Judge tosses charges over Arkema fire during storm
- TxDOT at odds with El Toro sign
- Voter registration deadline nearing
Popular BaytownSun Stories
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- REL school name an insult then and an insult now (6)
- Socialism (4)
- Do the right thing (3)
- A ridiculous a statement (3)
- Know who represents you, vote in Goose Creek election (3)
- The law (2)
- Socialism, shut down speech (2)
- Pro life or pro birth? (2)
- Flapping his wings ... (1)
- Birthday time just not same without Mike (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.