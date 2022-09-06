The Dayton Broncos racked up 494 yards of total offense and the defense returned two turnovers for scores on Friday night at Houston Methodist Field at Bronco Stadium in a 60-21 pounding of the Waltrip Rams in non-district action.
Vernon Harrison finished with 314 yards of all-purpose yards and three scores as Dayton put up 46 points in the first half. Harrison scored on a 1-yard run early in the first quarter and then a Carson Horton to Braden White 47-yard score had the Broncos in front 15-8 with 7:55 still remaining in the opening period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.