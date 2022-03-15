Snow College's Hagen Wright had t game-saving block at the buzzer to lift the Badgers over Lee College 83-82 in overtime. The loss eliminates the Runnin’ Rebels from the National Junior College Athletic Association national tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas.
Lee College was led by Kyron Gibson’s 24 points. Darius Smith scored 16 points.
