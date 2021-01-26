Charli Collier turned it up a notch Saturday and led the Texas Longhorns to a 70-59 win over Iowa State to improve to 11-3. The Barbers Hill graduate scored 22 points and added 19 rebounds over the ranked opponent.
For the season, Collier is averaging 21.5 points per game and 11.4 rebounds, which is second in the Big 12 in both categories. She also leads the conference in 5.12 offensive rebounds per game.
