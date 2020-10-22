As the sun set on the first day of the Lone Star NGL Texas Senior Open, Ron Schroder of Montgomery was in the clubhouse with a one-stroke lead after shooting six-under par for a 65.
The 24th version of the event is hosted by Eagle Pointe Golf Club and presented by S & B and Vortech Contracting. Schroeder scored five birdies on his first 13 holes and added another on the 17th in taking the early lead. There is a three-way tie for second as Craig Kanada of The Woodlands, Jim Carter of Scottsdale and E.A. Tischler of Olympia Fields, Illinois trail by one stroke after shooting a 66.
