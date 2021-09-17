LC VB

The Lee College Lady Rebels volleyball team and Ashlynn Lewis, 1,  fell to 14-8 overall and 1-3 in Region XIV play Thursday night with a 3-0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-13) home defeat against Navarro College. Lee was led by Sina Toroslu’s five kills and Imari Wilson’s four kills. “The good thing about losses is you have the opportunity to learn from them and I think we learned a lot tonight,” Lee head coach Danielle Essix said. “We’re right in the middle of season so we’re in the midst of our growing pains. We’re getting better and we do great things. We just have to focus on the next play a little sooner.” (Baytown Sun photo by Alan Dale)

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.