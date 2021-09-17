The Lee College Lady Rebels volleyball team and Ashlynn Lewis, 1, fell to 14-8 overall and 1-3 in Region XIV play Thursday night with a 3-0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-13) home defeat against Navarro College. Lee was led by Sina Toroslu’s five kills and Imari Wilson’s four kills. “The good thing about losses is you have the opportunity to learn from them and I think we learned a lot tonight,” Lee head coach Danielle Essix said. “We’re right in the middle of season so we’re in the midst of our growing pains. We’re getting better and we do great things. We just have to focus on the next play a little sooner.” (Baytown Sun photo by Alan Dale)
Today's e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Greater Baytown
Chambers County Weekly
- To view our latest issue click the image on the left.
Obituaries
Sun Weekly Survey
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Narrow win boosts Ganders as district play nears
- Lady Rebels have tough time at home
- Rangers seek more consistency
- Patriots deal with adversity
- The Power Five: RSS volleyball moves up
- EXPLAINER: Why World Bank is under fire over set of rankings
- NY millionaire Robert Durst guilty of best friend’s murder
- 5 new inductees Saturday in Nevada Newspaper Hall of Fame
Popular BaytownSun Stories
Articles
- BPD investigating fatal shooting
- Baytown paratrooper found dead in Italy
- Fidelis buys out Macy’s, Penney
- Storm sends 3rd tree through Baytown home’s roof
- Sharon Balke
- Douglas R. Evans
- Allen Roeder
- Karrell Beaty
- Jane Mitchell Tucker
- Nicholas crawls out of town; Goose Creek CISD reopening Wednesday with two-hour delay
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- BPD investigating fatal shooting (3)
- Talk to your doctor before shot (2)
- Remove Biden administration (2)
- Miss Trump? (2)
- Mayor candidates answer questions ahead of election (1)
- A right to your opinion (1)
- GC not bucking Guv on masks (1)
- The cost of bringing the Battleship Texas to Baytown is very large: dredging, berth construction and much more. Do you think the City of Baytown should financially support the effort to bring the Battleship Texas to Baytown? (1)
- Battleship Texas update (1)
- Don’t judge a book by its cover (1)
- The capacity to understand (1)
- Barbers Hill denies suspending students for violating hair policy (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.