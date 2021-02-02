The Goose Creek Memorial Patriots used goals by Darwin Velasquez and Carlos Gonzalez to pull of the important, 2-1 road win against one of the challengers for the District 22-5A title.
Both goals came around the end and start of the intermission off of assists from Ethan Rangel and Carlos Gonzalez to go up 2-0 before Manvel cut the deficit in half with about 13 minutes left to go in the match.
