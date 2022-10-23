Trailing 24-21 with 1:03 remaining in the game, Gander quarterback Levey Duncan Jr. connected with Devante Broussard for an 8 yard touchdown pass to give Robert E Lee a 28-24 victory over the No. 5 ranked team in the state, Port Arthur Memorial Titans Friday night at Stallworth Stadium.
The game wasn’t pretty by any means. Both teams were plagued by turnovers, bad snaps and untimely penalties. The Ganders never flinched, and went toe to toe all night with the Titans. The defense was huge for Lee, as they they created five turnovers and had multiple sacks and tackles for loss.
