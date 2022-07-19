Snake season has arrived in Texas

Pictured is a “diamond-back water snake,” a common, non-venomous but occasionally aggressive reptile. Venture close enough, and you might get bitten. They’re a threat to any fish on a stringer, and will sometimes hold their position, but are not normally aggressive toward humans, unless threatened. If bitten by any snake, seek medical attention quickly, but calmly, taking identifying evidence of the snake with you. (Photo by John Jefferson)
Nature has countless obstacles, along with the delightful pleasure of being out in it. Snakes are part of it.
Rattlesnakes inhabit almost all of Texas. Cottonmouth water moccasins – short, fat, dark colored critters -- are in and around practically every waterbody, large and small. Copperheads may be the most dangerous since they are easily camouflaged in dry leaves or pine needles, have potent venom, and are easily stepped on or sat upon. Or near.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.