The Xcel volleyball club’s 16 Adidas club, composed of local high school players went 6-0 and captured first place at the Houston Grand Prix this weekend. The girls are ranked No. 7 in the USAV Lone Star Region in club competition. The team is 17-9 overall. In the back row, from left, are Peyton Spahn, Katy Barger, Ty Joseph, Demi Carter, Aemilie Broussard and Peyton Fadal; and in back, from left, are Avari Singleton, Mia Rivers, Kamryn Smith, Michael Easley and Coach Whitney Moffitt
