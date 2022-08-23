Eagles volleyball sweeps way to Dickinson tourney title

Barbers Hill coaches and players memorialize their victory at the 2022 Dickinson Volleyball Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 20. Peyton Fadal, Avery Wilks and Peyton Spahn were All-Tournament picks for the Eagles, 16-2 overall this season.

The Barbers Hill girls went the distance Saturday to claim the championship of the Dickinson volleyball tournament.

They knocked off an old rival, as well, defeating Manvel 25-18, 23-25, 25-23 in the title game.

