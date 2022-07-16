Daniel “BeBe” Garcia started the Baytown Hawks in 1957, and the team became one of the longest-running and most successful fastpitch teams in Texas. Mayor Brandon Capetillo and council recognized Garcia for his outstanding achievements. Former Councilman Mario Delgado, who once represented District 1, also appeared to help recognize Garcia.
Garcia started the Baytown Hawks Athletic Club to provide kids with something to do in 1957. Over 65 years, he led the team to 12 State Latin-American state championships, two ISC Fast-Pitch World Tournament appearances, hosted the ISC Regional Tournament and was the first Hispanic team to compete in the Houston Mayor City Fast pitch softball league. In 1994, Garcia was inducted into the Amateur Softball Hall of Fame and in 1996, he was inducted into the Latin-American Hall of Fame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.