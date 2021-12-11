Crosby football

The Crosby Cougars football team entered Friday night's Class 5A-II semifinals with high expectations, but Liberty Hill built an early lead and would pull away for a 42-14 win in Bryan. (Sun photo by Alan Dale)

Playoff run ends with semifinal loss in rematch

BRYAN - A season ago, the Crosby Cougars football team won a classic battle against Liberty Hill, 62-61 in overtime of a Class 5A-II state semifinal at Merrill Green Stadium.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.