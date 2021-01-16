Basketball games involving Goose Creek CISD high school programs are undergoing some cosmetic scheduling changes.
Due to a scarcity of Houston game referees due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the remainder of the basketball schedule will shift Tuesday games to Wednesday and Friday contests to Saturday, according to GCCISD assistant athletic director Greg Smith.
