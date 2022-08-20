Goose Creek Memorial quarterback Avery Thomas just gets his pass by a leaping pass rusher from Dayton during Thursday evening’s preseason scrimmage for both teams in Dayton. GCM opens the season Friday, Aug. 26 at Galena Park, while Dayton travels to New Caney Porter.
Dayton's Braylon Cook is tackled by a couple of Goose Creek Memorial defenders on Thursday evening in a preseason scrimmage for both teams in Dayton. GCM opens the season Friday, Aug. 26 at Galena Park, while Dayton travels to New Caney Porter.
Jerry Michalsky
A lightning storm forced the cancellation of Baytown Sterling’s scheduled Thursday football scrimmage against Pasadena Rayburn but up a bit to the north, the Goose Creek Memorial Patriots made it onto the field at Dayton for their only preseason opportunity to hit someone in a different colored jersey.
The Broncos and the Patriots played almost a quarter before the skies opened up over both teams at Houston Methodist Field at Bronco Stadium.
