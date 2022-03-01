University of Texas freshman Sophie Simpson was a standout on last year's Barbers Hill High School state championship softball team. On Sunday, Simpson pitched her first collegiate no-hitter, leading Texas to a 8-0 rout of UTSA.
AUSTIN – On Sunday in Texas Classic action at Red & Charline McCombs Field, freshman pitcher Sophia Simpson’s first collegiate no-hitter, and a dominant Long-horns offensive assault lead Texas to a 8-0 rout of UTSA.
A Barbers Hill standout and member of last year’s state championship Lady Eagles team, Simpson also established a career-high with 12 strikeouts in the victory over UTSA.
