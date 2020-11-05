A win in Kirbyville was enough to clinch Anahuac’s second straight Class 3A-I playoff spot in the same number of years under head coach Greg Neece.
It was a third nail biter of a road win for the Panthers as they held on for a 23-22 victory and moved to 5-4 overall and 4-1 in District 10-3A I to secure at least fourth spot and could finish second if they can beat visiting Woodville beginning 7:30 Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.