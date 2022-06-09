Jasmine Moore, a Ross S. Sterling graduate and outside hitter for Bethune-Cookman University’s women’s volleyball team has been named to the All-Southwestern Athletic Conference Second Team.
Moore led the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats offensively throughout the 2021 season. She placed sixth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in total points, with 251.5 total points. She placed eighth in total points per set, with 2.86 points per set, and placed sixth in total kills with 212. Moore finished among leaders of the conference with 24 service aces.
