Longtime Baytown taekwondo instructor Austin McElroy and his daughter, Abbey. McElroy will be awarded the uber-prestigious “Grand Master” eighth-degree black belt distinction during a taekwondo tournament on Saturday.
Longtime Baytown taekwondo instructor Austin McElroy will be awarded the uber-prestigious “Grand Master” eighth-degree black belt distinction during an annual taekwondo tournament on Saturday.
The accomplishment comes seven years after McElroy earned the “Senior Master” title in a similar ceremony, representing a major achievement that resonates not only throughout the sport but also the community.
