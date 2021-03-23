Williams

Goose Creek Memorial’s Ambrie Williams started for the Lady Patriots Friday. 

 Baytown Sun photo by Alan Dale

The Goose Creek Memorial softball team dropped a 17-1 home decision Friday against Santa Fe to move to 3-7 this season.

The visiting Indians scores eight times in their first at-bat to set the tone in the win.

