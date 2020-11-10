Tennis

The Sterling Rangers tennis team saw its historic season come to an end Friday when it was defeated 10-1 by hosts A&M Consolidated in College Station during the Class 5A Region 3 semifinals. Sterling, the region’s No. 4 team, fell to the top-ranked squad but not before the mixed doubles team of Steven Mauro and Rebecca Villarreal won the team’s lone point in a match that saw a number of close matches according to head coach John Tremmel. This was the farthest the program has ever progressed in the postseason. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.