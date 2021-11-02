MONT BELVIEU Barry Conser of Scottsdale, Arizona claimed the Championship title at the 25th Energy Transfer Texas Senior Open presented by S & B, Vortech Contracting and the City of Mont Belvieu with rounds of 73-67 for a 36-hole score of 2-under for a two-day total of 140 at Eagle Pointe Country Club.
“I started a little slow the first day, but it was playing tough, so I told myself to just hang in there,” Conser said. “I was 3-over after 6, and to just get it back to 2-over for round one was a solid round. I knew if I could be within four shots, I had a chance.”
