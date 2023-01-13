The 2023 version of the Goose Creek Memorial Girls Soccer Tournament was held Thursday through Saturday at the GCM field. The Lady Patriots defeated North Shore in the opening game and advanced to the semifinal round to face C.E. King. In top photo, GCM’s Kennedy Tristan stands her defensive ground. At left, GCM teammates celebrate after a score. Complete results from the tournament will appear in Tuesday’s Baytown Sun.
