Innovative anesthesia protocols led by Dr. Kelly LeBlanc
Medical Staff President and Anesthesiology Department Head Dr. Kelly LeBlanc has worked with the Houston Methodist hospital system for 19 years, since she completed her residency. She wanted to be a doctor since she was a little girl, growing up in West Philadelphia. “It’s been a passion. God always wanted me to do this. It is so fulfilling.”
She says it is almost like she is playing rather than working. “You are having a positive impact on people, not only patients, but people you work with as well,” said LeBlanc.
See all of the great articles and photos in the Profiles Health edition
She earned her degrees from Howard University, UTMB Medical School and Baylor College of Medicine, where she was chief resident in her last year there. She joined the Methodist group downtown beginning in 2004.
Dr. LeBlanc came to Baytown in 2019 to make some changes within the anesthesiology department and lead those changes. “The best thing for me was to come to work in Baytown. We can grow and change quickly. We have a team environment with our surgeons, nursing staff and our administration especially. We just talk with each other,” said LeBlanc.
“The way our department functions, making it more of a CARE team model. We work with our CRNAs as a team. To get efficiency, but quality patient care, we work with them together.
“Also, in just the way we function within the hospital, how we relate to our OR staff, our nursing staff, how we triage our patients, making sure they are prepared for surgery.
“So, we took over the pre-admit testing department.” We have anesthesia protocols, guidelines, and so, it makes it very easy for the nursing staff, because we have standardization. We are always available to answer questions.”
This improved the way they care for patients. “Our patient population here has a higher morbidity, meaning they have a lot of illnesses that may be more pronounced than in the medical center. We have a high population of people who have obesity, hypertension, they smoke, they have lung problems, heart disease. When you have those risk factors, how we provide anesthesia makes a big difference.
“We changed the way we provide anesthesia from general anesthesia to being a regional-based protocol. This decreases the need for narcotics.
“Basically, for any case that we can do a regional nerve block on, there are regional blocks we can use with long-acting local anesthetic that lasts two to three days and we do it in a pre-op area,” said LeBlanc. This takes care of all their pain up to three days, so no narcotics are administered.
“We just give adjunctive medication such as Tylenol or Gabapentin. They act on the nerve endings differently. When you add them together, you get a really good outcome for pain control,” said LeBlanc.
“The problem with narcotics started in the 1990s from over-prescribing narcotics for surgery. The goal is to get away from using as many narcotics as we can,” said LeBlanc. If they can employ a regional nerve block, they don’t give any narcotics.
“I require everyone on my team to be well versed in every regional nerve block. No matter who is on call, that patient should expect that same quality of care.
“We also started employing ‘iovera’ two weeks before knee surgery,” said LeBlanc.
She described a situation where a patient comes in and can barely put any pressure on their leg because of excruciating pain. They attend a “joint camp” class on what to expect on the day of surgery.
“They get tests done and they come in for the ‘iovera’, which a hand-held device working with an ultrasound machine. We identify the nerves that intervene the knee, and we freeze them. You are basically freezing the nerve endings and they wither away,” said LeBlanc.
“For two to three months, they will feel numbness. Their pain has immediately gone away.
“As soon as the nerves causing the most pain are frozen, the patient gets up. They can walk and they no longer have pain.
“They come in for the day of surgery. We don’t employ general anesthesia. They get minimal anesthesia, spinal anesthetic. We still do a nerve block at the end of the surgery, but when that nerve block is over that ‘iovera’ is still working. It helps carry them for two to three months. They see marked improvement in their rehab.
The brand new ‘iovera’ option was started in January, after the whole anesthesia team was trained in Tampa.
LeBlanc’s father had his total knee done a few weeks ago, using ‘iovera’. “He came in miserable and couldn’t sleep at night. He had lost function and quality of life because of his pain,” said LeBlanc. “As soon as we did the ‘iovera’, he was better. He was able to sleep.”
“After surgery, he was in physical therapy and his therapist was even surprised that he had no pain. He walks. He does everything. It has been life-changing for him.
“Surgery is stressful. Surgery is painful. Whatever we can do to ease that and diminish the stressors around the surgical period ... we are constantly looking for innovative ways that we can make a good impact on our patients.”
Houston Methodist is at the forefront of the industry with this medical procedure.
Dr. LeBlanc looks ahead to doing more educational speaking. “You can do anything you put your mind to. Believe in yourself and work hard. Trust in God,” said LeBlanc. “It has been a journey. Don’t let life stop you from creating the opportunities that you want. God has been so good to me.”
She wears many hats. One thing important to her is culture retention, which is looking for opportunities within Houston, the Gulf Coast platform and also the national level how they can impact the lives of people in the organization in a positive way, where Houston Methodist is not just the place they want to come to work, but also to stay long-term.
“We want them to feel engaged, appreciated and fulfilled,” said LeBlanc.
“It all starts with leadership and a vision, making impact, finding ways to make the lives of everyone who works with us enjoyable. When the staff feels that, our patients feel that. It trickles down. That’s my goal for here, for Houston and United States Anesthesia Partners. This is a big passion of mine too,” said LeBlanc.
If LeBlanc has any free time, she loves to travel and hike. Last year, she traveled to Italy and Paris. She wants to go to Valencia, Spain and Madrid soon. She has Jamaica, the southern part of Spain and Morocco on her bucket list.
She proudly bragged on her three grown children. Her daughter, Jasmine Mathews, is an actress with a movie coming out, ‘The Big George Foreman movie’ premiering April 28. One of her sons, Joshua Mathews, is a college junior going into music production, and her son, A. J. Mathews, is in his last year of grad school at Loyola Marymount University, majoring in film and television production.
“I always told my kids college is grad school ... and it is expected,” LeBlanc said as she smiled.
In the next few years, Dr. LeBlanc sees anesthesia continuing in the direction of minimal pain and minimal complications.
“We have the ability to impact outcomes in so many ways. The goal is to look at opportunities to make a difference. How do we accomplish this?”
Her new position since January is medical staff president. “My belief is that leaders should lead, and lead by example. Department chairs are constantly looking for ways to improve and grow. I have asked everyone on the medical executive committee to do this, with the goals of quality care and to make Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital the best it can be. “We look at how we can be a better servant to our patients,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.