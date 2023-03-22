Carol Brogan, ExxonMobil contractor safety coordinator, helps to maintain a Culture of Health at the Baytown facility. Not only do the plant officials stress safety, but also seek to ensure that employees stay healthy. This ranges from checking blood sugar levels to losing weight or even stopping smoking. The health culture also means employees will receive assistance with personal illnesses.
While ExxonMobil goes to great lengths to ensure its employees’ safety, they also take steps to help employee maintain their health.
Carol Brogan, the contractor safety coordinator at the ExxonMobil plant in Baytown, has been assigned to help keep personnel, employees and contractors safe and focused on their well-being. Brogan has been at ExxonMobil for a little over 22 years. She spoke about how the plant strives to keep its employees healthy and safe.
“We have, of course, a lot of different procedures and things that we follow here at the plant,” Brogan said. “But we also have a lot of valuable programs to help people to monitor their health, stay in shape and live a healthy lifestyle. So, we have a lot of that out here to provide them as well, and we help try to foster that environment for them.”
Brogan said employee health remains a focus throughout the year.
“It’s not just when something occurs,” she said. “We have something for our employees called the Culture of Health. That is where we help provide facilities so that we can make sure the person themselves can go over and monitor things like their blood sugar, blood pressure, cholesterol and things like that. We have programs in place to help them focus on their self-health rather than just continually reminding them to be well.”
Brogan said the health of ExxonMobil contractors is also emphasized.
“Because we care about their well-being at the site, too,” she said.
The feedback from the program has been remarkable, Brogan said.
“It’s very positive feedback,” she said. “They give a component to choose a Culture of Health where they provide you with a lot of resources.”
Brogan said this could range from employees needing additional help, or perhaps with weight loss, or stopping smoking.
“So, that Culture of Health provides a lot of additional resources to our employees to help them to stay well,” Brogan said.
ExxonMobil also has an emergency response team on site, according to Connie Tilton, ExxonMobil’s Baytown plant public and government affairs advisor.
“They are world-class teams that are trained and ready,” Tilton said. “And we go above and beyond with our training to make sure that we are ready for anything that comes our way in the event that it does. I’ve heard multiple people say we do have the Culture of Health. But if there is a personal illness out here, then we have people out here that are going to respond to that immediately as well. So, it doesn’t have to be an injury at the site. If you have a personal illness while you’re here, our emergency response teams will respond immediately and appropriately. And they are absolutely fantastic at the job that they do.”
Tilton said Brogan has a strong background in EMS and was once the medical team captain at the Mont Belvieu Plastics Plant.
“She’s in the job that she is in now she’s in because she’s a leader,” Tilton said. “She is fully versed in her background, and she has such a passion for caring for our people. That’s why she’s in the role that she’s in now.”
Brogan said she passionately and honestly cares about people and their health.
“I’m just here to be that conduit to make sure to get them the right care that’s needed,” Brogan said.
Tilton added that ExxonMobil has an excellent relationship with the Baytown community, including the Baytown Fire Department and Baytown EMS.
“We try to foster that relationship by continually bringing them out to do trainings together,” Tilton said. “We recently had a fire drill training with them. So, we constantly are trying to keep that relationship so they can work with us, and we can work with them. And they have a knowledge of who we are. And we have a knowledge of who they are.”
Brogan said the same system is in place at the Baytown Olefins Plant and the Plastics Plant in Mont Belvieu.
“We are actually working to make sure that all the sites are doing the same type of activities to ensure we’re all working towards achieving the same goal and that nobody gets hurt,” Brogan said. “And that’s taking care of everybody immediately and appropriately.”
Tilton said there is a medical clinic here at the ExxonMobil site with a doctor or two, along with nurse practitioners.
Tilton said ExxonMobil values the health of their employees.
“We have many systems and programs in place to that demonstrate our cultural health program that (Brogan) talked about,” Tilton said.
“Be it a fully-staffed clinic here on-site that we can get care from that is available to us, or if people need a hearing test or whatever it is that they have to do to comply with all the laws that we have. We have a fully capable functioning team. And then, of course, we have the team set up to respond in crisis times.”
“The company has put lots of emphasis, and time and money, on training them, letting them have the best equipment and getting them ready. When she says ‘world-class,’ she means world-class. They go to competitions, and they win competitions.
