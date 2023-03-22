Juan Beltran just celebrated his 49th birthday. The Baytown native has been attending The Opportunity Center for more than 30 years.
The Opportunity Center, which teaches clients the life skills they need to tackle a world beyond disabilities, has been a part of Bay Area Rehabilitation Center for 15 years. Before that, it was a part of Texas Workforce, a job-training service of the state most known for helping the unemployed become employed.
Bay Area Rehabilitation Center, located at 5313 Decker Drive in Baytown, is celebrating its 75th birthday this year, like the City of Baytown. Back in 1948, the rehabilitation center began as the Baytown Spastic Association.
Names, like times, have changed. It was the Baytown Society for Crippled Chidren in 1950 when Humble Oil & Refining donated a house for a clinic. At the 1951 dedication, the clinic was named the Baytown Cerebral Palsy Treatment Center. In 1966, the name was changed again to the Baytown Society for Crippled Children.
In 1979, the name was changed to Bay Area Rehabilitation Center, land and buildings were donated for the current center in 1988, and in 1992, a groundbreaking was held for the current outpatient clinic.
Outpatient occupational, physical and speech therapy services are the backbone of Bay Area Rehabilitation Center, but non-therapy programs also excel, programs like The Opportunity Center, the aquatics exercise program and Patsy’s Destiny, a wheelchair accessible playground open for free to the public during daylight hours.
Bay Area Rehabilitation Center is also a provider for Texas’ Home and Community-based Services program, which provides individual services and support to persons with intellectual disabilities who are living with their parents or in other settings and cannot come to The Center.
Those who can be transported to Bayway Drive include more than 60 adult outpatients on the current roster at The Opportunity Center. About 100 were coming before the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down in March 2020. Enrollment in all The Center’s programs has been on a steady climb back to pre-pandemic levels.
“All of this is based on the clients’ needs,” said Maria Rodriguez, program coordinator for The Opportunity Center. “Some can come to ‘dayhab,’ some will stay home.
The Opportunity Center contracts with outside businesses, such as the City of Baytown, ExxonMobil, shops and restaurants like Plato’s Closet, Once Upon a Child, Four Corners and Johnny Carino’s.
Juan Beltran and others who come to Opportunity Center each morning are served breakfast and attend a safety meeting before tackling jobs as diverse as working in a restaurant, cleaning city parks and building pallets for ExxonMobil.
Other clients work around The Center.
“One of the clients we’ve trained works as our receptionist,” Rodriguez said. “They (clients) pretty much run The Center. They do the yardwork and assist with trimming trees.
Beltran’s favorite classes at The Opportunity Center are “Time Telling” and “Money.”
“I like money,” Juan says. “I love money: coins and dimes. A quarter is 25 cents. Two quarters are 50 cents.”
Juan’s favorite activities include helping the staff shred paper headed to recycling plants.
“He likes to do a lot of cleaning, to vacuum, wash the windows, water the plants,” Maria Rodriguez said. “His goal is to comb his hair and put on his belt.”
About a dozen therapists work in The Opportunity Center.
“The one thing I do love about this facility,” Rodriguez said, “is a lot of facilities focus on autism, so they only take behavioral disabilities. We are a mixture of everything. We have adults with autism, adults with intellectual disabilities, adults with physical disabilities. Everybody’s different, so the lessons are definitely modified to fit their needs.”
Rex and Karen Blasier needed some help with their shoulders.
Now 68 and working as a measurement coordinator for Enterprise Products, Rex first blew out his left shoulder about 40 years ago. He had a shoulder replacement 16 years ago and, last November, had a surgery called a reversal to replace the first replacement.
Karen, also 68 and formerly an underwater model, was driving a car that was “broadsided” in an accident in 2016, requiring surgery to repair her damaged rotator cuff. She wasn’t happy with her initial therapist, but found Bill Juch for water therapy at Bay Area Rehabilitation Center’s 92-degree indoor pool last fall. She is now in the aquatics exercise program overseen by Chloe Rodriguez.
“Rex needed occupational therapy after his total reversal shoulder replacement,” Juch said from the pool recently as he stretched Rex’s left arm high above his head. “We’re working on maximizing his movement. Water helps eliminate gravity. You can get more work done.”
“I’m getting a lot of movement I haven’t had for 40 years,” he said.
Blasier said when he had his shoulder replaced in 2007, water therapy wasn’t like today’s.
“I’d say it was not as efficient. Bill brings efficiency to the program. They didn’t get in the pool with you back then. You just had to move your arms whichever way they told you to,” he said.
“Bill stretches you to your limit. And that’s the only way I’m going to make progress. And he’s doing an outstanding job.”
Juch came recommended, from Karen.
“Bill is amazing. He’s one of the best therapists I have ever been to. He knows muscles and bones and what to do,” Karen said.
“After I got done with therapy with Bill, I noticed the aquatic classes they had and tried one. The water made me feel so good.”
Chloe Rodriguez, a pre-nursing student at Lee College, typically leads classes of men and women a good bit older than herself, many of them retirees looking to get back into or stay in shape.
“I love it,” said the 21-year-old. “A lot of them have very interesting stories. They give me life advice sometimes.
“I teach both low intensity and high intensity classes and I have had some go from low intensity to high intensity, because they want to challenge themselves, and they do great. It helps their strength. (After water exercise,) it doesn’t hurt as much when they walk on land.”
Bay Area Rehabilitation Center offers an open swim option along with high- and low-intensity exercise classes.
The wheelchair accessible playground out front is named Patsy’s Destiny, after the longtime Center volunteer who led the drive to construct it. A funding campaign is ongoing with the goal to improve the playground and make it one of the best such playgrounds in the Greater Houston area.
