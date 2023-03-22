Pete Lester’s passion is giving to her community and it’s evident in all the volunteering she does, especially at the Bay Area Homeless Shelter.
Pete Alfaro, former mayor and BAHS board president, who nominated her declares, “She is highly deserving to be nominated and has met the all the guidelines. She’s dedicated and has put in a lot of time and work for the shelter by applying her engineering and architectural knowledge.”
“I am surprised and honored to be nominated. I’m not a public person,” she stated. “I’m the type to stay behind the scenes.”
Lester moved to Texas from New Orleans in 1980 to attend Texas A&M University where she earned a Bachelor of Environmental Design and a Master of Science in Construction Management.
She got interested in architecture by accident. She aspired to become a petroleum engineer, but it wasn’t a good fit. The university had entrance tests which paired students with different professions based on their interests. Surprisingly, architecture came in second behind education.
“But, I didn’t care to be a teacher,” she said with a grin. “I just couldn’t be confined to a classroom all day.
“I loved drawing and was a draftsman since I was 19 years old. And my drawing skills were pretty good. So, I went to architecture school. It was easy and fun,” she added. “I can visualize three-dimensionally which is hard for a lot of people to do. I can see what the structure will look like. That’s the difficult part, drawing the structure, making all of the connections.”
While attending A&M, she met Mike Lester and they were married shortly after. They had dated for only three-and-a-half weeks when he proposed.
The couple moved to Baytown in 1999 when Mike took the position of Director of Health for the City of Baytown.
She went to work for the City of Baytown in 2004 as the Project Manager over Capital Improvement Projects for the Engineering Department.
“I was responsible for building and/or renovating several fire stations, the police court, EMS station, water park, marina and City Hall,” she stated. “Anything to do with buildings.”
She began volunteering with the Bay Area Homeless Services as a project consultant in 2014.
“The shelter realized the face of homelessness was changing. They needed accommodations for intact families. They had a men’s shelter. They had a women’s shelter,” she explained. “The problem was families had to be separated which was a hardship, especially on the children.”
Lester had just quit her job with the city to be at home for her youngest son who was in high school, when Alfaro asked her to come aboard as the shelter’s construction manager. She was the board’s eyes on the project until it opened the doors in March 2016.
She joined the Board of Directors in 2017 and actively serves as the chair of the Facilities Committee which she describes as a “volun-told” position.
The next phase was to come up with a plan to renovate the men’s shelter. The committee submitted it to the board in Oct. 2019 and finally submitted it to Mane Event Fundraiser in 2022. The first of three buildings should be completed this year. Lester is committed to the shelter until their completion.
Her volunteering goes further than the shelter.
She has raised money for the Walk for Freedom/A21 — a day of awareness in the fight against human trafficking. She can also be found at the Relay for Life of Bay Area fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. She was involved in the Community Advisory Panel (CAP) meetings which implemented communication between the community and the refineries. As an active member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority, she continues to work on their service projects, one of which is the shelter. Twice a year, they prepare a home-cooked meal and serve the residents as if they were in a restaurant.
“I have this belief that you have to give back to the community where you live. In some way or fashion,” she asserted. “It’s what you’re supposed to do. Whether it be at church or school or wherever.”
The entire Lester family adheres to this belief.
“When I decided my community work would be at the shelter, I asked Mike what he was going to do after his retirement,” she said. “He decided to serve by running for City Council in 2021 and is now in his third year.”
Their volunteering started much earlier and their giving ways have been instilled in their two adopted sons.
“During Lent, we told them instead of giving up something that makes you miserable, give up your time,” she insisted. “You’re going to give back. Someway, somehow. You’re going to help someone.”
One of the first things the boys did was volunteer at the library straightening books. They took kittens from the shelter to the nursing home for the residents to hold and pet as therapy. The also brought them books.
They give back even now.
Charles, 32, who lives in Houston while in college studying Public Administration and Foreign Affairs, takes the time to knit men’s hats to send to homeless shelters up north.
Joel, 23, who lives in Baytown while working for Cooper/Ports America, will help anyone, with anything, anytime, anywhere.
“It’s the little things that’ll make the difference. That’s what we do,” she said.
Even with giving so much of her time to the community, Lester still finds time for some hobbies.
As a member of the Bay Area Quilt Guild, her work has won awards and she had two pieces shown at the coveted International Quilt Show in Houston. And she has her beloved herb garden.
The Lesters are also animal lovers who have rescued quite the menagerie. They have a goat, one sheep, two dogs and some ducks.
“The people in Baytown are wonderful. This is the most charitable community I ever lived in,” she said proudly. “We like it here. We’re going to stay put.”
