Gina Guillory was born and raised in Baytown, a product of Goose Creek CISD, where she graduated from Sterling High School. Gina says she was a member of “the best ever graduating class, the classiest of 1986 class!” She has worked for the City of Baytown 29 years and is now a Lee College Regent, about to start a second six-year term.
Gina earned a degree in Office Administration from Lee College and a bachelor’s degree from University of Phoenix in Business Administration. Her journey was full of surprises.
“When I went to Lee College in the Office Education program it was required in the last semester to do an internship somewhere. I was hired by the City of La Porte. They offered me a full-time position, after program completion, working in Accounts Payable,” said Gina. Her supervisor was Cynthia Alexander, who became her mentor. “People loved and respected her. She had a commanding presence,” said Gina.
“I left for a year to go to Colorado and then I came back to work as an assistant manager at a Lady Footlocker.
“One day, I got home from work and found a sticky note on my screen door. It was from Cynthia Alexander asking me to call her. It said, “Call me. I need your help.”
“She wanted me to come work for her in accounts payable, only now she was at the City of Baytown,” said Gina.
Gina politely told her she already had a job that she enjoyed, but out of respect, did go see her mentor. Alexander convinced Gina to start working for the City of Baytown in November of 1993.
Gina started in accounts payable, and later worked in the police department in the support services bureau (purchasing for the PD).
“Charles Schaffer was the chief. Keith Dougherty was in investigations. It was a great team. I was there about eight years,” said Gina.
Monte Mercer (who was then city manager), called and wanted Gina to come back to City Hall. He had been the finance director previously. She transitioned back to City Hall in 2001.
Gina said she advises young people all the time who have ambitions to grow, “You don’t necessarily have to move and keep changing jobs to grow. I am a living example.”
“I came in as an administrative assistant. They changed it to the executive assistant. From there, they promoted me to assistant to the city manager. My area of responsibility was growing,” said Gina. “It was the best decision I ever made. The funny thing was my title changed, but I was still sitting in the same chair from 2001-2010.”
She worked with Mayor Pete Alfaro, Calvin Mundinger, Stephen DonCarlos and current Mayor Brandon Capetillo.
Her role changed. She was assisting with council member needs and dealing with any citizen complaints.
“When I talk to administrative assistants now, I tell them how to increase their value,” said Gina. “The way I did it was I never transferred a phone call,” she continued, “Instead of transferring them, I would walk over to that department and get the answer. That way I learned, and I had an answer for the citizen,” said Gina. If she was asked that question again, she could simply respond.
“Because I did it that way, I learned every area of the city. Transferring the call would have been missing an opportunity to learn something.”
Her moves within the city were not over. Cynthia Alexander, her original mentor, was now the finance director to whom the utility billing manager, Genie Ginzel, reported.
“I received an email from Ginzel asking me to go to lunch. I went. She said she was moving to another position and asked if I was interested in utility billing,” said Gina, who laughed and said, “I don’t even know where my water meter is at my house, so I don’t think so,” She was content to stay put, but decided to make the move.
Gina went out in the field with the utility department techs to learn the ropes. She wanted knowledge to make good decisions. She worked every job to learn what everyone did. She earned their respect.
She emphasized to her staff the difference between a customer and a constituent.
“In the water department, we assist customers. If we don’t resolve the issue, when the customer walks to the next building, they become a constituent. God provided me this journey so I would learn the difference between a customer and a constituent. It taught me to see the bigger picture,” said Gina.
“It was now 2018 and the utility billing department was family. I loved my job and I enjoyed helping the customers.
“I got a visit from City Hall and was asked to move to the Finance Department in a management analyst position to build morale, look at processes, problem solve and build camaraderie.
During this time, I served as interim director of finance until they hired Victor Brownlees as finance director,” said Gina. She is now the assistant finance director.
Gina reflected on her journey starting with Lee College.
“I talk to God all the time but talking to him is the easy part. Pausing long enough to listen is the hard part. I had this thought that I wanted to run for office but fear immediately grabbed me. I love people, but I don’t like the whole title thing. I want to be able to make a difference.
Every time I went to the mailbox there was something in it from Lee College.
It made me wonder am I supposed to be doing this?
“Clearly, yes. So, there I go.
“So many people were supportive. I loved meeting and talking to the people,” said Gina.
When the results came in, she had lost.
“I was devastated, not because of me, but because God had told me to run, and I lost. I could not understand,” said Gina.
“But that’s when the listening part comes in. I realized he had told me, ‘I told you to run. I didn’t tell you, you’re going to win.’ So, I got up and got moving,” said Gina. That was 2015.
In between that time and January of 2017, Gina went through ovarian cancer and surgery to remove it.
“I was off work. People did not know. They were asking me if I was filing because it was time to run again. I was not responding because they did not know my situation. I made it through the surgery. I limped up to Lee College to file, and I ran again,” she said.
This time, in 2017, she won.
In the beginning of her professional journey, Gina graduated high school early because her mother was diagnosed with diabetes and took early retirement. Gina is the baby of the family, one of five children. Her mother needed insulin shots and suffered with impaired vision. Gina stayed home to take care of her mother, rather than going off to college.
“I struggled. That two-year degree took me 10 years. Sticking with it and having the support when I got there, along with the support from my job at the city encouraging me to finish my degree, working with my schedule, turned everything around,” said Gina.
“This is my story. I’m still standing. There is no obstacle, no challenge that can stop you. It’s a pause. Start again. Whatever it is, just don’t stop. That is one of the most amazing things about Lee College. It’s life changing,” said Gina.
The BOB “Black-owned Business” Alliance
Gina said she was sitting at home one day, talking to God. “It was so clear. The premise (of the BOB Alliance) was to show how much power there is if you show support for one another. Show the young people what that looks like. Instead of being in competition, come together and support one another. We can find peace and success. Find a way to grow together,” said Gina.
She texted 12 people about the BOB Alliance. All 12 responded with a yes. The small group started gathering once a month at a different Black-owned business.
“I ended up having to do two per month because there were so many. Everything fell into place so easily. People started seeking me out for the BOB Alliance. It has now been two years,” said Gina.
The BOB Alliance spotlights businesses to say thank you to the business owners who have endured and sacrificed to have a business here, creating economic growth. Gina Guillory is a strong influence on younger people following their entrepreneurial journey.
In addition to being a 29-year employee of the City of Baytown, Gina serves the following organizations: Lee College Board of Regent; Communities in Schools Baytown Board President; United Way Grant Review Committee; United Way Emerging Leaders Steering Committee; GCCISD Bond Advisory Committee; GCCISD Global Business Academy Committee; GCCISD Digital Communications Committee; Lee College Policy Committee Chair; GCCISD Student Advocacy Committee; Black Owned Business Alliance; League of Women Voters and Houston Methodist Women’s Advisory Group.
