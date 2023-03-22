Gina Guillory was born and raised in Baytown, a product of Goose Creek CISD, where she graduated from Sterling High School. Gina says she was a member of “the best ever graduating class, the classiest of 1986 class!” She has worked for the City of Baytown 29 years and is now a Lee College Regent, about to start a second six-year term.

Gina earned a degree in Office Administration from Lee College and a bachelor’s degree from University of Phoenix in Business Administration. Her journey was full of surprises.

