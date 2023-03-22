See all of the great articles in the Community Leadership special section.
Rincon has always had a passion for helping people and credits her father, Nick Jared, for instilling that passion in her. She followed his footsteps while her sons were in school by joining the Parent Teacher Organization and from there, her passion grew.
“I felt a call in my heart to start a food ministry, so I would do what I could in PTO to help the people who were without,” Rincon said.
Rincon has always done things she is passionate about, like baking cakes or being a fitness instructor. But she was called by the Lord to help people.
During her time as a fitness instructor, she started losing her health and losing her voice. She felt like her passion was gone, until she became stronger in her faith.
Another integral person who led Rincon to pursue helping people is Rachel Sabo, who offered her words of wisdom.
“Rachel went home to be with the Lord not long after,” Rincon said. “I cannot wait to tell her how peeling potatoes led to feeding hundreds of thousands in our community.”
Rincon has always loved event planning, whether it be for her sister’s wedding or for her son’s Project Graduation where she incentivized parents and students to donate canned goods.
She started saving up these resources knowing there was a greater calling for her to use them.
Her mother-in-law and father-in-law, who work for Iglesia Cristo Viene (translation: Christ is Coming Church) of Baytown, helped make Hearts and Hands a reality by offering Rincon a space to start her food ministry.
Hearts and Hands was supported by the church and started distributing the food items and helping the pantry through food fairs. The goal of these outside distributions was to make the community aware of the food pantry they were starting.
This is the second year that Hearts and Hands has worked with United Way through Be Well Baytown, an initiative of ExxonMobil to mobilize the community to promote wellness and stop cancer before it starts. This initiative has helped Hearts and Hands by making it simple for people to volunteer and increased awareness of the food pantry.
During the pandemic, Hearts and Hands food pantry was not open to the public, but Rincon found a way to provide for the community, nonetheless.
“During COVID, we had bigger volunteer involvement and so bigger donors’ involvement. If it wasn’t for other ministries and involvement from the community, I don’t know where we would be,” Rincon said.
Hearts and Hands continues to provide food for the community of Baytown in a dignified and supportive manner, while supporting services with collaborating partnerships, not only to work to eradicate hunger, but to address the underlying causes.
“I get to steer the ship, but without people rowing the boat, we wouldn’t go anywhere. I’m just blessed to have all the staff and volunteers,” said Rincon.
The food ministry is leading the fight to address food insecurity by providing fresh healthy food to residents through their four-pillar programs, which are Client Choice Fresh Market, Doorstep Blessings, Paula’s Pantry and Senior Box Program.
Paula’s Pantry is a new service of Hearts and Hands that provides specialty items to the homeless community of Baytown. Rincon said that this section of the pantry was named after her late step-mother who used to make packs of foods and other essentials to give to homeless people. Her father now carries on this tradition, along with donations from others.
Hearts and Hands is not just about one person, but about a community coming together working for the same cause.
“I want to fade into the background and for people to see Jesus and feel his love through what I do,” Rincon said.
