Connie Tilton is proud to admit that she truly has a heart for the community.
Tilton, who serves as Public and Government Affairs Advisor for ExxonMobil, said that the value of giving back to others is a trait that was passed on to her at an early age by her parents who were ministers at a small church in Anahuac and then in Baytown during her high school years.
“I learned everything I know regarding my love for my family, community and helping others from my parents,” she said. “They were my life’s best example of giving back to those around you. I built on those principles that they taught me about being a caring citizen and having a servant’s heart.”
As Tilton celebrates 30 years with ExxonMobil this month, she reflects on how she is able to integrate her love for community with her career.
“I’m passionate about helping our neighbors and non-profits and give my time and talents at and away from work,” Tilton said.
Tilton is heavily involved in supporting education as she is a member and past president of the Kiwanis Club of Baytown and as a board member of Goose Creek CISD Education Foundation and Lee College Foundation.
“I am a Lee College alumna and anything that has to do with Lee College is very special to me,” she said. “During my time in junior college, I had some great instructors that really helped me and it even opened the door to what has turned out to be a very successful career at ExxonMobil.”
After she received her associates degree, Tilton took a job in administration at the company in 1993 which focused on community affairs and she continued to work her way up the ladder. In addition, the company helped cover the cost of her obtaining her bachelor’s and masters degrees from University of Phoenix.
Through her work on the GCCISD Foundation board, she helps to raise funds to provide grants to teachers in the district for innovative instruction. As part of the Lee College Foundation, she also plays a leadership role on the board to raise funds for higher education program initiatives. As a Kiwanis Club member, the organization supports the Key Club at the GCCISD high schools.
“I focus my volunteerism around education and helping students,” Tilton said. “Education is the key to a brighter futures and I am so proud to work for a company that supports those values. It is a joy to be able to be a part of shaping the futures of students in Goose Creek schools and Lee College.”
In addition, Tilton is a volunteer at Johnny Clark Elementary where her daughter Nicole is a first grade teacher. Her other daughter Brooke will graduate in May with a Doctorate of Audiology.
“My children are my proudest accomplishments and both countless hours with their church and other organizations,” she said. “I hope I leave the same legacy for my children as my parents did for me.”
Tilton is also involved in various other organizations including the United Way of Greater Baytown & Chambers County where she serves on the Days of Caring Steering Committee. She also is a past chair for the organization’s allocations panel.
“The Days of Caring event is one of the United Way’s major service projects of the year,” Tilton said. “We are able to greatly impact many people in the Baytown and Chambers County areas and it’s a privilege to be able to make a difference in many people’s lives.”
Tilton’s additional community involvement includes serving as the public education chair for the Greater Baytown LEPC and as a board member for the Economic Alliance Port Houston. She also is a past board member and president of the Bay Area Historical Society.
“I have one of the greatest jobs in the world,” Tilton said. “I truly love our community and being able to help people and organizations in our community. ExxonMobil is focused on establishing partnerships in the communities we serve, and I am proud to be a part of that.”
Tilton and her husband Erwin, who she met in high school, are also members and volunteers at Faith Family Church in Baytown.
“Our strong faith is a cornerstone in our lives,” she said. “And being able to serve God and others is a true blessing,”
